WARREN LIEBOLD
LIEBOLD--Warren C. Warren C. Liebold died unexpectedly on August 10th due to what appears to have been a sudden cardiac event. From a very young age, Warren, who was literally reading by age two, vocalized his concerns about our planet by instructing people on the city streets to "stop littering!" He was the president of his high school Human Rights Club, inviting the Black Panthers, among other groups to come speak to increase the consciousness of students. He was a volunteer draft counselor through the WRL, and throughly involved in the antiwar movement. Years later, Warren was as involved in the anti nuclear and instrumental in closing down the Shoreham nuclear power plant. Volunteered many years at Clearwater Revival. Warren was an environmentalist, a scientist, a political activist, a marine biologist, a humanitarian and a mensch. He had recently retired after 21 years as Director of the NYC Environmental Protection Agency where he developed and implemented several important contributions in water conservation. He hosted Radioactivity on WBAI, taught a course at NYU, lectured at Oxford. Warren was a connoisseur of film, chili peppers, science fiction and mystery literature, mahjong, the Simpson's and of infrastructure. Believe what he says: "Water is energy." Predeceased by Paul and Louise Liebold. Survived by Allison Squillace.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Warren was a house mate and good friend in the 70's, and has remained a good friend since. I am saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences to Allison. I feel a sense of deep loss.
PHIL RICH
Friend
