PHILLIPS--Warren. The Board and staff of the New Museum honor the life of Warren H. Phillips, father to the Museum's Director, Lisa Phillips. Having risen through the ranks at the Wall Street Journal to become its publisher and the chief executive of Dow Jones & Company, Phillips remained ever devoted to his family and was beloved throughout his community. We send our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Barbara, to his daughters Lisa, Leslie, and Nina, and his entire family. James Keith Brown, President Saul Dennison, Chairman Emeritus
Published in The New York Times on May 14, 2019