LEDERER--Wayne Alan, passed away unexpectedly on July 13th, 2019 at 63 years old. His parents, Rita and Henry Lederer, preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Lederer, sisters, Jane L. Ansorge and Lynn Lederer and nephews, Ira Lederer and James L. Ansorge. Wayne founded Magnacoustics Inc. a manufacturing company that provides innovative communication systems and accessories for MRIs. He was an active community member in Atlantic Beach, New York, who loved life, his family, his many friends and the ocean. A funeral service will be held at Boulevard Riverside, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett New York on Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00am. Donations to The Ocean Cleanup in lieu of flowers, will be most appreciated.



