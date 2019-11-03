AGNE--Wendel, Poet and Teacher. 1924 - 2014. Wendel Agne played football and danced the lindy, but after Pearl Harbor, he enlisted as an Army Nurse and served in the D-Day invasion. A graduate of Middlebury College and UC Berkeley, he inspired generations of students as an English teacher in Fair Lawn. He wrote poetry and several plays, some published. He loved singing, puns, politics, and great literature. In retirement, Agne performed with the San Diego Recorder Society. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and friend, who is fondly remembered and dearly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019