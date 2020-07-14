WENDELL CRAIG

CRAIG--Wendell L., one of the top voiceovers in the country for many years, died peacefully at home in New York City on July 12th, 2020 after a 12 year battle with mesothelioma. He was the voice of the CBS Evening News during Dan Rather's lengthy tenure and was the only staff announcer for 25 years at CBS until the day of his passing. On Nickelodeon his voice delighted children around the world from 1988 to 1999. Wendell was on the first Saturday Night Live broadcast in 1975 as an announcer opposite Gilda Radner. His voice was also featured on three of Woody Allen's films. Wendell served on the board of AFTRA for 25 years and worked tirelessly for the merger of AFTRA and SAG into one strong union. Coming from northern Pennsylvania hill country, Wendell became the number one DJ in Syracuse, New York in the 1960's. In September 1964 he set the world record for riding a ferris wheel, stepping off after 183 hours. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Good, his three children, Jeff, Brad, and Joanna, and his granddaughter Kira. Shiva will be held this week at his home, please contact Nancy Good for further information.





