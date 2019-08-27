POPE--Wendell E. Wendell Eugene Pope, a New York Ad Executive of 45 years passed away on August 24, 2019 at age 78. A Marketing strategist with international experience in package goods, consumer services, automotive, travel, tourism and business aviation. A Partner at Richartz, Fliss, Clark & Pope (RFCP), he managed Redco Foods, created marketing for India, Belize, Grenada and St. Maarten/St. Martin. Prior to founding his first Agency (Clark & Pope), he was Senior Vice President Group Account Director at J. Walter Thompson in Montreal. He spent 13 years at JWT on brands such as Ford, Planters, Bausch & Lomb, Abbott & Nivea. Loving husband of Maryann, brother to Beverly, father of Wendell III, Loren, Alexis, Clayton, and grandfather of Wendell, Everett, Campbell, Briggs, Quinn and Crosby. Additional Obit at: mcgrathandson.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 27, 2019