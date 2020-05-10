WENDIE GERSHMAN
1942 - 2020
GERSHMAN--Wendie, 78, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away on May 5, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL. A virtual memorial service was held Friday, May 8, 2020, at New Montefiore Cemetery in Long Island, NY. Wendie was born January 18, 1942, in New York City to Morris and Zelda Youner. Wendie attended Syracuse University, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree and continued her education at Hofstra University in Long Island, NY, graduating with a Master's Degree in Spanish. Wendie enjoyed tennis, was an avid bridge player, a veracious reader, dog lover, and world traveler. Wendie's zest for life, sharp wit, and arresting personality will be forever missed. Wendie is survived by her two beloved children, Pamela Kaye, and Robert Gershman; her five adoring grandchildren, Samuel, Jonah, and Jacqueline Kaye, Jordan and Alexandra Gershman, her loving brother, Bruce Youner, precious nephew, Sean Youner, and her former husbands, Peter Mintz and Richard Gershman. Donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation; Temple Beth-El, Boca Raton, FL; Congregation B'nai Israel, Boca Raton, FL.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
