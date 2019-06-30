MEEKER--Wendy. "O ye'll take the high road and I'll take the low road, And I'll be in Scotland afore ye..." - Wendy took the high road on April 6. Today we celebrate her 95th birthday. Vivid, vivacious, gorgeous, glamorous, intrepid, inspiring photographer, writer, publicist, producer, world traveler; passionate progressive Democrat and proud descendent of William Jennings Bryan; beloved sister and aunt, friend and companion; mother of Shelley, Jefferson and Caroline and grandmother of Wilhelmina, Amelia and Imogen. A true New Yorker for most of her life, she spent her later years in Tucson to be near family. - Blessings on your new journey, dearest Wendy. - Memorial donations may be made to World Wildlife Fund.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019