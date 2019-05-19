Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDY PADDOCK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PADDOCK--Wendy Brewer, died peacefully on May 15, 2019 at her home in Larchmont. She was born in Boston on July 31, 1941 to Elizabeth Wilson Lee Brewer (1906-1957) and Edward Slocum Brewer (1896-1984). At the end of World War II, the Brewer family moved into the house built in 1907 for her grandfather, heir to C. Brewer & Co. of Boston & Honolulu, in Milton, MA. The family summered at Windemere, the Lee family summer residence in Falmouth, MA on Cape Cod where she enjoyed sailing lessons and racing at nearby Quissett Harbor. Ms. Brewer graduated from Milton Academy in 1959 and made her debut at the Debutante Cotillion at the Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston. Following her college years and a year of study at Reid Hall in Paris, she moved to Manhattan where she was employed by Trans World Airlines in their corporate headquarters. In 1971, she married Anthony C. Paddock of New York City and Larchmont, NY at a ceremony in Milton, MA. Mr. and Mrs. Paddock took their wedding trip in Morocco and lived for many years in their lovely apartment overlooking the East River. Mr. and Mrs. Paddock spent leisure time travelling and sailing. Following Mr. Paddock's retirement as a Partner of KPMG, they moved to Larchmont, NY, the homeport of their cruising sailboat, Starfire, which they owned for 28 years. Mrs. Paddock's interests were centered on French culture, travel and sailing. She was an enthusiastic and accomplished sailor. Mr. and Mrs. Paddock traveled frequently, especially in France. They enjoyed summer vacations cruising on Long Island Sound, Buzzards Bay, and Vineyard Sound on Cape Cod. Mrs. Paddock was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, the Harvard Club of NYC and the Larchmont Yacht Club. Mrs. Paddock was predeceased by her husband just three weeks before her own death. She is survived by her brother, Edward S. Brewer, Jr. of Franconia, NH, her sister Anne L. Brewer of Manhattan, her half-brother David L. McKissock of Fair Haven, NJ, three nieces and four nephews. Services are private.



