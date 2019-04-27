ROSENBERG--Wendy C., passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 71. Wendy, whose smile could be seen for miles, will be lovingly remembered by her children Joshua, Brian and Kerri, her daughter-in-law Amanda and her grandchildren Lexi, Mackenzie and Charlie. Wendy was the loving wife and widow of Alan D. Rosenberg. A Funeral Service in memory of Wendy will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 9:30am at Beth El Synagogue, 1324 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in Wendy's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 27, 2019