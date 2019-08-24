KRAMARSKY--Werner H. ("Wynn"), son of Lola and Siegfried Kramarsky, was born March 5, 1926 and died Thursday, August 22, 2019 peacefully at home. Wynn was special assistant to Mayor John Lindsay during his first administration and headed the New York State Human Rights Commission for eight years under Governor Hugh Carey. A passionate collector of drawings, Wynn was a patron, advocate, and friend to dozens of young and emerging artists. Along with works on paper and those who created them, he loved his family, bad puns, and dogs of all ages, breeds and temperaments. Wynn is survived by Sarah-Ann Kramarsky, his wife of fifty-nine years; their four children, Daniel, Laura, Stephen, and Anna; and six grandchildren. Donations in Wynn's name may be made to the Museum of Modern Art, the Robin Hood Foundation, or the animal shelter of your choice. The family will receive visitors on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27 from three o'clock to seven o'clock at the home of Daniel Kramarsky and Janet Cohen. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019