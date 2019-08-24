Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WERNER KRAMARSKY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRAMARSKY--Werner. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of Werner H. (Wynn) Kramarsky, a member of our Board of Trustees since 1998. Wynn was a champion of artists and curators alike, and a longtime collector and enthusiast of modern drawings. He joined the Committee on Drawings in 1994 and served as Co-Vice Chairman of that Committee from 1998 until the time of his death. Over the years, he and his wife Sarah-Ann (Sally) donated over 240 works of art to MoMA, 200 of which were drawings, by a broad array of artists such as Agnes Martin, Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Brice Marden, Lee Bontecou, Jay Defeo, Robert Rauschenberg, Donald Judd, Ellsworth Kelly, John Cage, Sylvia Plimack Mangold, Walter de Maria, Richard Serra, Sol LeWitt, Eva Hesse, and Louise Bourgeois, among many others. He served on several other Committees, including Education, Library and Archives, and Membership. Wynn possessed an extraordinary generosity of spirit. During his twenty-five years on the Committee on Drawings, he rarely missed a meeting and always brought his connoisseurship, wisdom and vitality to every discussion. His passionate opinions about art were matched only by his kindness, warmth, and humanity. MoMA's collection of works on paper has been indelibly transformed by Wynn's leadership and devotion. He will be dearly missed, and we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to his wife Sally and their children Stephen, Daniel, Laura, and Anna, and to his many grandchildren. The Board of Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art



