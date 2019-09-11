WERNER WEISS (1924 - 2019)
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Rodeph Sholom
7 W. 83 St.
WEISS--Werner W. 'Chuck', 94, on September 9, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Remembered with love by his devoted wife of 67 years, Helen, his children, Wally (Helen), and Audrey (Michael) and his cherished grandchildren, Emma, Daniel (Ana), Isaac and Mark, as well as loving friends and relatives in New York, Vermont, Canada and Israel. Devoted to his family, dedicated to his work and volunteer activities, he loved to ski, play tennis, and traveled widely. He left an indelible mark on all our lives. Service Wednesday, September 11th, 11am at Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 7 W. 83 St. Donations in his memory would be preferred.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 11, 2019
