HARRIS--Weston J. A pioneer in radio and television - retired Vice President Programs, NBC Television passed away at his home with his wife, Sherry of 69 years, and his family on March 6. Born in Washington, D.C. in 1926. He served in the US Navy near the end of World War II. When he returned home, he was a radio disc jockey and program director while attending American University. Harris started his Television career at NBC in 1957 as program manager for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. He left the network for one year in 1962 when Edward R. Murrow named him TV program manager for the USIA. He returned to NBC as program manager of WNBC- TV in New York and moved his family to Greenwich, CT. In 1971, he was promoted to Vice President, Programs, NBC Television Stations and worked most of his career at 30 Rockefeller Center. During Harris's tenure, WNBC received more than 100 major honors including the coveted Peabody Award, numerous Emmy awards and Governor's Citations from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Wes and his wife retired to Fearrington Village Pittsboro, NC. Besides his wife, he leaves behind a loving family of five children, Michael, Brian, Sherry, Kelly and Andrew and six grandchildren. Memorial donations in memory of Wes may be made to The Conklin Center for the Blind, 405 White St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.



