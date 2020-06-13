BUCKHOLZ--Whitney. Whitney Buckholz, age 33, died peacefully at her home in Brooklyn on Friday, June 5th of metastatic breast cancer. Born on March 3, 1987 in New York City, Whitney graduated from Saint Ann's School and Dartmouth College and received a Masters of Public Health from the University of Pennsylvania. She started her career as an Americorps Service Member working at Match Education in Boston, MA before going on to work at the Greater New York Health Association. Committed to providing health care for the underserved, she was employed as an Associate Director of Strategic Policy at Ryan Health when she died. Whitney was a trustee of the Friends of the Brooklyn Heights Branch Library. She is survived by her adoring parents, Lizanne Fontaine and Robert Buckholz; her siblings and their partners: John Buckholz (Katherine Lewandowski), Elizabeth Buckholz (Antonin Ciaccio), Nathaniel Buckholz (Paul Brunick), and Quentin Buckholz (Nooshin Soltani); her beloved nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Clara, Soufia and Soren, her grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Astute, witty and resilient, Whitney was devoted to her wide circle of friends. A celebration of her life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitney Anne Buckholz Master of Public Health Scholarship at the University of Pennsylvania: 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104; www.pennmedicine.org/ buckholzscholarship.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 13, 2020.