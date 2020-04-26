KAHN--Willard S., M.D., died April 18 from complications of COVID-19. A highly respected psychiatrist in New York and Boston, Dr. Kahn was a deeply kind man who cared about social justice and health of the planet. An expert in addiction recovery, "Bill" helped hundreds of people, whether patients or not. Many approached him at meetings, saying he saved their lives. Beloved son of the late Dorothy (Greenfogel) and Sol Kahn. He is survived by sons Jason and Joel, daughter Dossie and husband Patrick Singleton; brother Aron "Ronnie" Kahn, granddaughters May and Gloria Singleton-Kahn, nieces Ann and Ellen Kahn, and nephew Philip Seplow. He was predeceased by sister Marilyn (Kahn) Seplow, husband Richard Seplow, and nephew Andrew Seplow. Celebration of Life later. Remembrances to .



