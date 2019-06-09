SMIT--Willem Richelen Hendrik "Hank." Passed away on Monday, May 20th, 2019 after a brief illness. The son of parents from Suriname and Barbados, Hank was born in Harlem, New York on January 6th, 1932. Hank received his education at Brooklyn College as an undergraduate, University of Pennsylvania Wharton School for his MBA and Fordham University for his PhD in Education. Hank dedicated his career to uplifting others with long stints at Children's Television Workshop and then as a dean at John Jay College. His entire life was spent in Manhattan, only leaving the city to pursue his education, to serve his country in the Korean War and in his later years to winter in his beloved Barbados. He leaves behind his wife Virginia to whom he was married for 58 years, his children Christie, Derrick and Pieter (Caroline) and his three grandchildren, Samuel, William and Nathaniel. A memorial service will be held on June 15th at 4pm at 711 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan. Contributions can be made in his name to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. www.Schomburg.org/honor
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019