William A Lutz
William A Lutz II, 87, of New York, NY formerly of New Cumberland PA, lost his valiant battle with cancer after previously beating it three times. The amazingly talented Bill/Uncle Bill/UB was one of a kind and left an unforgettable impression on all who knew him or heard him sing.
Bill graduated from New Cumberland High School and Lebanon Valley College and served in the army before moving to New York City to pursue acting. His performance credits include numerous Broadway plays, television shows ranging from the "Carol Burnett Show" to "Law and Order," and movies including "Thirteen Conversations About One Thing." Bill's regional theater participation took him all over the east coast, from Michigan to New England including the lead in "The Music Man at his hometown Allenberry Theater in Boiling Springs PA. He also groomed, bred, and showed champion miniature schnauzers.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on 65th St in Manhattan and sang in the choir there and at St Paul's Lutheran New Cumberland PA. In his youth, he began his vocal career as a featured soprano soloist in the highly revered choir at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Harrisburg.
Bill is survived by his two sisters, Mary C. Long and Audrey Soffer, and his partner, Mario Demenes. He was beloved by his 9 nieces and nephews, 16 grand nieces, nephews, and their spouses and offspring.
He will be interred at Dallastown's Home Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in NYC or St Paul's Lutheran Church in New Cumberland.

Published in New York Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 9, 2020
Bill was one of my favorite cousins. We had many happy times together. He was akways a good friend to my children, and we lived to hear him sing.
Virginia K. Russell
Family
July 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all of Uncle Bill's family. He was a man full of joy and love of life. He will be missed by all who knew him. May he Rest In Peace.
Wanda Costello
Neighbor
