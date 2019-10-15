ALLEN--William T. The NYU School of Law mourns the death of Judge William T. Allen, Nusbaum Professor of Law and Business and founding director of the Pollack Center for Law and Business at NYU. Bill was a beloved colleague and friend. His distinguished influence as a judge and legal scholar, and his vision and commitment to NYU, will be felt for generations to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to Bill's family and loved ones. Trevor Morrison, Dean
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 15, 2019