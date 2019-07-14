ALTMAN--William. Advertising executive, book collector and classical music lover William Altman died on July 7, 2019 at his home in Croton-on Hudson. Husband of the late Shirley Altman, Bill ran an advertising agency that served many of New York's top arts organizations. He promoted the Metropolitan Museum's blockbuster Treasures of Tutankhamun exhibit, broke ground using TV to promote the Broadway musical Pippin, and produced Edward Gorey's classic ballet slippers poster for The New York City Ballet. After retirement he held board leadership positions for The Croton Free Library and Friends of Music. Bill is survived by his daughters Meryl and Janet. A funeral service will be held on July 21, 2019 at 11am at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, 418 Bedford Rd., Pleasantville, NY. An interment will immediately follow the service at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, New York.



