William Andrew (Drew) Shea, 54, of Rye, N.Y. passed away suddenly on May 20, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 26 years, Mimi, their two daughters, Haley and Alexa, and their son Teddy. Born in Manhasset, N.Y., Drew attended Buckley Country Day and Pomfret School. He is the cherished son of Valery Moore of Rye, N.Y. and Bill Shea of New York City, brother of Scott Shea, and uncle of Hatcher Shea of Pasadena, Calif. Especially cherished by his Uncle Henry, Aunt Pam, cousins Nick, Oliver and Loren, along with the Anfuso family of Oregon. He was a devoted husband, father, and a friend to all who knew him.



Nobody made 'being happy' look easier than Drew. He had a twinkle in his eye, a passion in his hugs and a deep belly laugh, interspersed with giggles, when either listening to or telling a story. These qualities were his hallmark and created a legacy of enduring friendships: if you knew him, you were his friend.



An accomplished athlete, Drew loved to share his passion for hockey, lacrosse, and baseball with his children along with the hundreds of kids he coached with the Rye Rangers and Rye Little League. Thanks to his coaching, Haley and Alexa became outstanding high school hockey players. Drew was often seen in the front yard with Teddy, helping him develop a breaking ball which Drew would describe as "wicked."



He had a lifelong passion and talent for sailing and sailed competitively for Georgetown, where he earned his BA and JD. Until recently, Drew was President of Friends of Georgetown Sailing. He instilled his love for sailing in his children who are all talented sailors in their own right. He and Mimi ran the JAYC sailing program for several years at his beloved American Yacht Club, where he was often found making memories with family and friends.



Drew embodied the motto, a man for others.



His passion for the New York Mets was insatiable, a seed planted by his paternal grandfather whose efforts brought national league baseball back to New York and culminated in the NY Mets and Shea Stadium. His dimpled smile was never bigger than when he was with his family at a Mets game.



Drew's drive and determination were underpinned by a tremendous intellect and curiosity. In 2015, he co-founded and built Hilltop Private Capital from the ground up, investing in it the same work ethic that had made him successful in all previous endeavors.



You always felt better about yourself and about what tomorrow would bring when you were with Drew. Drew was "one of the great ones." Drew's warmth of heart and personality were his gift to all. A friend to so many, a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and nephew to the very lucky ones. A celebration of life will be held in the future.



Donations can be made in his memory to Friends of Georgetown Sailing (http://wearegeorgetown.com/giving) or Gladney Center for Adoption (www.iamgladney.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store