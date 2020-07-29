1926 - 2020

Warshaw Burstein, LLP wishes to note, with great sadness, the passing of our former partner and longtime colleague and friend, William B. Aronstein, who died peacefully in his sleep on July 11, 2020.



Bill joined the firm in 1973, by which time he was already an experienced and highly skilled attorney. Although he served in our firm primarily as a corporate attorney, representing individuals and businesses in various matters, including mergers and acquisitions, public and private offerings, sales and purchases of businesses, and lending and finance agreements, he was knowledgeable and experienced in many other areas, including trademark and copyright, labor relations, pension planning, and tax. A true Renaissance man, Bill had even tried cases, as he was fond of pointing out.



A graduate of City College and Brooklyn Law School, Bill had a superb intellect and took great pleasure in zealously representing his clients. His insights and legal analyses were an inspiration to his many colleagues, clients, and admirers. He also had a wonderful and dry sense of humor that would always leave us smiling.



A true gentleman, Bill and his wife, Helen, were a loving couple and devoted parents to their two sons, Michael and David.



Bill will be missed by all of us.



We send our sincerest condolences to Helen, Michael and David, and all of Helen and Bill's grandchildren and recently arrived great grandchild. May Bill's memory be for a blessing.

