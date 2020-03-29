Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BARTHOLOMAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BARTHOLOMAY--William C. ("Bill") Chicago, Illinois died peacefully on March 25, 2020 in New York City following a brief illness. Bill was an international icon in the insurance industry, a trailblazer in major league baseball, a respected civic leader, a loyal philanthropist, and a treasured patriarch. Known affectionately as Bill, Dad, Daddy, Papa B, Billy B, WCB, and Mr. B by his loving family and countless friends, he was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 11, 1928 and raised in nearby Winnetka, spending summers at the family home in Lake Geneva, WI. He attended high school at North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka, where he was president of his class and captain of the basketball team. He spent his freshman year at Oberlin College (Oberlin, OH) where he played the trumpet, sang, and developed a lifelong love affair with music. Bill went on to receive his BA from Lake Forest College in 1955, which later honored him with a Doctor of Laws. During this time, he also served in the United States Navy Reserve. Bill launched a chain of toy stores called the Surprise Shop, and a candy company, Mrs. Stevens Candy Company, which later became Candygram. He joined the family insurance brokerage firm, Bartholomay and Clarkson (Chicago, IL), beginning a 60-plus year career in the insurance industry. He served as a principal in Alexander & Alexander, formed Olson & Bartholomay Insurance Brokerage, was Senior Vice President and Vice Chairman of Frank B. Hall & Co. and President of Near North National Group. When Bill joined Willis Group Holdings in 2003, Willis Chairman Joe Plumeri described him as "a man of unquestionable integrity and forthright leadership." Bill was also Vice Chairman of Willis Towers Watson, Vice Chairman of Willis Group Holdings, and a member of the Willis Group's Executive Committee. At the time of his death, Bill was the Legacy Vice Chairman and Senior Consultant of Willis Group Holdings. While insurance was Bill's profession, baseball was his absolute passion, ignited at the age of four when he went to his first Major League ballgame with his parents and Lake Geneva neighbor, Chicago Cubs owner Phil Wrigley. In 1961, Bill became a director and shareholder of the Chicago White Sox. The following year, Bill and his partners in a Chicago-based group, purchased the Milwaukee Braves. In 1966, amidst great controversy, they moved the Braves to Atlanta, the first major league sport of any kind to locate in the Southeastern United States. The Braves' move to Atlanta is widely considered a catalyst for Atlanta's multi- faceted development. This was one of Bill's proudest accomplishments, and he continued to use baseball as a conduit to successfully build bridges and relationships, both professionally and personally, throughout his life. With the Atlanta Braves, Bill served as Chairman of the Board and President and was Chairman Emeritus at the time of his death, winning 16 Division Championships (14 in a row), five National League Pennants and one World Series. Bill is believed to be the only man in baseball who met every Major League Baseball Commissioner dating back to the first one, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis. Other highlights of his storied career include welcoming Braves right fielder and future Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as he crossed home plate breaking Babe Ruth's longstanding, "unbreakable" home run record in 1974, and his 1968 signing of 62-year old Negro League and Major League pitching great Satchel Paige solely to ensure he qualified for a major league pension after 19 other teams turned him down. In 1976 after he and his partners sold the Braves to Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) founder Ted Turner, Bill remained with the team as Chairman and joined TBS Board of Directors as Vice Chairman. Bill also held many positions in the operations of Major League Baseball including membership on its Executive Council, Ownership Committee (Chairman), Finance Committee (Chairman), Opportunity Committee, and Players Pension Committee. "Going to a ballgame with our dad was always an adventure" says his son Bill. "No matter the park, he seemed to know everyone by name, from fellow owners to ushers - and they all knew him. He was an encyclopedia of baseball history and statistics with an uncanny ability to call pitches and plays before they occurred. When his beloved Braves were playing, he "managed" the action from his seat. He also liked a good ballpark dog, mustard only." His numerous awards and honors during his 68 years in baseball include the Anti-defamation League of Atlanta's Human Rights Award (1968); The Braves 400 Club's Ivan Allen, Jr. "Mr. Baseball" Award (1994); induction into the Braves Hall of Fame (2002); recognition for his 50 years in baseball at the Civil Rights Game (2011); and the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award (2019) awarded to him by Commissioner Rob Manfred and presented to him by former Commissioner and close friend "Bud" Selig. While Bill spent a great deal of time in New York, Palm Beach and Atlanta, Chicago was his home. He was devoted to his community and strongly believed in giving back. He served as a director, trustee or member of many civic, business and educational institutions including: Commissioner and President of the Chicago Park District (serving under four mayors over 22 years), Commissioner of the Chicago Public Building Commission, Trustee of the Illinois Institute of Technology, Board of Directors of the Museum of Science and Industry, Adler Planetarium, Lincoln Park Zoo and Lake Forest College where he established two scholarships benefitting minorities and women. A consummate gentleman, and a man of wit, integrity and unshakable loyalty, Bill's diverse friend group encompassed political leaders, business executives, celebrities, and a broad generational cross-section of countless individuals from every walk of life. His favorite pastimes included most sports, reading, crossword puzzles, music, backgammon, and pleasure travel. His limitless curiosity and enthusiasm were infectious and kept him "ageless." When asked on his 90th birthday what the single most memorable moment of his life was, Bill quickly responded, "I'm still waiting for it." A treasured patriarch, Bill was the epicenter of his large family's universe as advisor, advocate, mentor, confidante, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father Henry C. Bartholomay, his mother Virginia (nee Graves), his older brother Henry Bartholomay III and grandson Trey Duffy. Bill is survived by his longtime companion, Bethine S. Whitney; his sister-in-law, Judy Bartholomay; his children, Ginny Bartholomay (Gary Butterfield); William T. Bartholomay (Cathy); Jamie B. Niemie (Russ); Betsy B. Benoit (Jim); Sally B. Downey (Tim); and Karen L. Baldwin; as well as 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trey Duffy Foundation, ATTN: Susan Bailey, 3309 N Whitney Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close