BOCCHINO--William Anthony BEE, MBA, PhD. William Anthony Bocchino, 93, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born on January 25, 1927 he was raised in the South Bronx, NY. He attended Public and Catholic schools and as a young person was a Broadway shoe shine boy and a New York subway newspaper hawker. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1944. Immediately following graduation, William volunteered for the US Navy (World War II) and served as Radio-Gunner in Torpedo Bombers (TBF Avengers) and DiveBombers (Sb2C Helldivers), ending his Navy career aboard the Heavy Cruiser USS Macon (CA132) in 1948 with the 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean. William graduated from NYU in 1950 with an Electrical Engineering degree (cum laude) and a Second Lieutenant's commission in the US Army Reserve. He went on to Harvard University for an MBA and qualified as a Paratrooper at Fort Benning, GA during the Summer of 1951. William was recalled into active duty during the Korean War and served in Korea as Commander of a South Korean Infantry Platoon (KATUSA) earning two battle stars (second and third winter campaigns) and a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He returned to civilian life in 1953 and he embarked on a career in Production Engineering and Materials Management. After leaving the corporate world in 1958 for Academia, he spent the next 30 years as a Professor of Management and Computer Systems in the Graduate School of Business Administration of Fairleigh Dickinson University. William retired from the US Army as a Major in 1968 after 24 years of service in active and reserve status. William founded and operated Advanced Management Institute, Inc., a Management Consulting company for 35 years. He went on to author three books on Computers and one on Management Information Systems that were published by Prentice-Hall in the U.S. and translated into six languages for publication including the Far East. William married Lucia Maria Confalone, a dedicated and talented artist, in 1956 and was blessed with two girls, Willa Antonia (Michael Millett) and Serena Maria (Stephen Keough), four boys, Joshua Joseph (Rebecca), David Gregory, Marcus Matthew (Marie), and Alexander Justin (Elena), and ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In 1974, while teaching, consulting, writing, and parenting, William managed to earn the Doctor of Philosophy degree at NYU in 1974. In 1988 William divorced Lucia due to his own transgressions. William retired from teaching in 1990. He married Patricia Lee, a financial analyst, in 1990 and notwithstanding a 70% disability rating from the Veterans Administration due to service-connected injuries incurred during World War II and the Korean War, embarked on an extensive period of travel covering all seven continents (including Antarctica), some 85 countries, and trekking in all 24 time zones. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a visitation on Friday, December 4 from 10am-12pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 12:30pm on Friday at Holy Innocents RC Church, Neptune. Burial with Military Honors will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's name to Cardinal Hayes High School, www.cardinalhayes.org/
"My personal philosophy is based on the tenets of Roman Catholicism, Love of Country and Family and a sense of humor. Persistence is my secret weapon and my personal motto "Life is a Field of Honor" is the touchstone for all my decisions."