BORTREE--William, of Pelham Manor and Amagansett, NY, and Vero Beach, FL died peacefully on April 26, 2019. He was 90 years old. Bill was a man of uncommon compassion, integrity and wisdom who will always be remembered by the lives he touched. Beloved husband of Carol Brown; devoted father of Adrienne Bortree and Clark Bortree (Annie Wu) and doting grandfather of Vivian; cherished stepfather of Courtney Brown (Paul Lafortezza), Eric Brown, Nathaniel Brown (Mario Ruiz) and Dana Brown (Aimee Shieh); step-grandfather to Jonas, Maia, Isabella and Oliver. William Howell Bortree was born in 1929 in Scranton, PA. After serving in the US army in Trieste, Italy as a UN peacekeeper, he earned his BS at the Wharton School of Economics. He was a founding principal of marketing firm Kane, Bortree & Associates, having earlier held executive roles at consumer product companies, including Johnson & Johnson. Bill was a devoted volunteer for the Quaker Prison Ministry Project, reflecting his Quaker faith, a lifelong commitment to social justice, and his special gift for connecting with people of all walks. Bill's life will be celebrated on Sunday, June 2, 3pm, at Scarsdale Friends Meeting, 133 Popham Road in Scarsdale, NY, and at a reception at 5pm that day at The Manor Club, 1023 Esplanade in Pelham. Donations in Bill's name may be made to The Fortune Society.



