HAWES -- William Christopher, age 66 years, peacefully died after a long and courageous struggle with cancer, on July 5th, 2020 in Houston, Texas.



Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 1st, 1954 to parents John Charles Hawes and Jean Ann Thomas, Chris was the second of six children. He completed his undergraduate degree in Economics and Art at Wittenberg University and received an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Chris married his beloved wife Cathleen Marie Cleary on June 19th, 1982. Together they raised children Christopher Cleary Hawes, Caroline Cathleen Hawes MD, and Matthew Michael Hawes. Chris worked in the petro-chemical industry for over 30 years and was employed by Ineos O&P USA. In his earlier career, Chris worked for Sohio, Standard Oil, and BP plc. He was admired for his intelligence, leadership, and vision. His adult life was bookended by artistic creativity in painting, sketching, and ceramics.



Chris was preceded in death by his father John Charles Hawes and his brother Richard Thomas Hawes. He is survived by his wife Cathy; children Chris (Rachel), Caroline, and Matt; as well as cherished granddaughters Rowan and Elowen. In addition, he is survived by his mother Jean; brother Scott; sisters Ann Evans (Bill), Cate Geiwitz (Larry), and Maureen Geary (John); and many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, co-workers and friends.



The family would like to especially thank the team at MD Anderson Cancer Center, led by Dr. Christopher Logothetis MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris' name to MD Anderson Cancer Center or Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church.



A Memorial Mass will be held in Houston, Texas at a later date. The deceased will be interred with a Catholic graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, Ohio on Saturday July 18th, 2020.

