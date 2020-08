Or Copy this URL to Share

COHEN--William, 96, of Chelsea, New York has passed on July 28, 2020. He and his identical twin, Arnold, were renowned Court Reporters, each winning stenographic speed contests in the '50s. He was an emblematic professional, a generous uncle, and an altruistic mentor.





