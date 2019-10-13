WILLIAM COLDEN

Service Information
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
North Shore Jewish Center
COLDEN--William W. MD, died peacefully on October 10 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Rosendorf), devoted father of Spencer (Lana), Garrett, Daryl (Kristin Tallman), and Carena Lowenthal (Roger). Loving grandfather of Olivia, Sofia, Laurel and Noah. Adored brother of Sheila (Irving) Troob. Caring uncle, cousin, colleague and friend. Respected and dedicated pediatrician for over 40 years. Funeral: October 16, 11am, North Shore Jewish Center, P.J.S., NY.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019
