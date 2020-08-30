1/
WILLIAM DEAN
DEAN--William J. The Trustees of The New York Society Library mourn the passing of our esteemed former chair and extend our condolences to his family. As trustee for 31 years and chair for 12, Bill guided the Library (New York's oldest cultural institution in continuous operation, founded 1754) with grace, judgment and good cheer. He established our first website, guided us through our 250th anniversary and helped found Project Cicero, which has brought millions of books into city classrooms. A lawyer, teacher, writer, opera lover and avid basketball player, Bill dedicated his life to the service of others and the celebration of our great city which he so dearly loved.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
