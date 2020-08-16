WILLIAM DENATALE

DeNATALE--William Q. Bill DeNatale, who devoted much of his life to painting and photographing natural beauty and urban environments died in July of natural causes at his home in East Hampton, NY. He was 79. His art was exhibited in the Hamptons, New York City, and elsewhere. He was proud that one of his works was in a private collection next to a Cezanne. He shared his life with fashion designer Ronnie Heller, his partner of 50 years, who passed away in 2017. They were married in 2012 in a City Hall ceremony, after which Ronnie said, "it only took a minute to get married, but it took us 40 years to get here," noting the long struggle for gay rights. A women's fashion designer in the 1960s and 70s, Bill was part of an age of explosive creativity, which found expression in his abstract paintings, collage, photography, dress designs (shown in Paris and Milan, Women's Wear Daily and Vogue), and in the couple's art and home furnishings. He maintained loving relations with many of the models and designers from those days. Bill was beloved for his humor and laughter, and great storytelling. He loved animals, the beach, the theater, travel and entertaining friends and family. A graduate of Pratt Institute, Bill grew up in Yonkers, the son of Marie Vitolo DeNatale and William Q. DeNatale, a NYC Jeweler. Bill was a consummate Manhattanite living in the Village, on Park Avenue, and on East 89th Street. He is survived by his sister Marie and brother John. He will be deeply missed.





