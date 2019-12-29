DOWNEY--William F. Bill died peacefully at age 87 at his New York City home on December 20 after a long illness. A graduate of Yale College 1954, Harvard Business School 1956, and New York University Law School 1964, he practiced corporate law for forty years at Lovejoy Wasson et al, Olwine Connolly et al, and Dechert Price et al. His marriage of over 40 years to Jean Olekshy ended with her death in 2009. Bill is survived by his late brother's wife Audrey Downey and by six nieces and nephews.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019