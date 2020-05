Or Copy this URL to Share

EPPEL--William "Bill," of New York City, died on April 29, 2020, at age 89. Survived by his sister, nephews and their spouses, great- nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Chuck Horne, Dorothy Levy, and Agnes McKeon. Burial services were held in Olney, MD.





