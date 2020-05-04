WILLIAM EVANS
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVANS--William J, died suddenly at his home in New York on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. Bill was born in Lancaster, PA on February 1, 1932. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy and the University of Virginia. Bill served in the US Army before working for Time magazine in the late 1950s. He then began a career on Wall Street, working for Merril Lynch, Mitchell Hutchins, Paine Weber and ultimately establishing his own hedge fund Olympic Partners. Bill retired on the sale of his business in 2002. Bill is survived by his wife, Christina, his daughter Temperance Woloshin of Seattle, his stepdaughter, Palmer O'Sullivan of New York, stepsons, Oliver Jones and Elliot Jones of New York City and Frick Jones of New Canaan, CT and 10 grandchildren. Bill loved his family and friends and life. "There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor" Charles Dickens. Interment will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved