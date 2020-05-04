EVANS--William J, died suddenly at his home in New York on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. Bill was born in Lancaster, PA on February 1, 1932. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy and the University of Virginia. Bill served in the US Army before working for Time magazine in the late 1950s. He then began a career on Wall Street, working for Merril Lynch, Mitchell Hutchins, Paine Weber and ultimately establishing his own hedge fund Olympic Partners. Bill retired on the sale of his business in 2002. Bill is survived by his wife, Christina, his daughter Temperance Woloshin of Seattle, his stepdaughter, Palmer O'Sullivan of New York, stepsons, Oliver Jones and Elliot Jones of New York City and Frick Jones of New Canaan, CT and 10 grandchildren. Bill loved his family and friends and life. "There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor" Charles Dickens. Interment will be private.





