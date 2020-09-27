WILLIAM FAY

1/
FAY--William E., III. of Water Mill, NY; died on September 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Washington, D.C. on November 8, 1932, the oldest of six siblings and graduated from Gonzaga High School, Georgetown University, and Fordham University School of Law. After serving in the Army and earning a service medal in education, he pursued a litigation and appeals law career in New York City. He achieved the esteemed honor as an Attorney and Counsellor of the U.S. Supreme Court. He is survived by his beloved wife Anne (Daly) Fay, nine children and 19 grandchildren. A devout Catholic, he was known for his quiet grace, dignity and humility. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for support of l'arche foundation. www.larcheusa.org


Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
