FINNERAN--William B. Partnership Schools' Board and community mourn the passing of our beloved Board Vice-Chairman Bill Finneran. Bill was unfailingly generous and fiercely devoted to the Catholic school students in Harlem, the South Bronx, and Florida whom he served through his philanthropy and support. Bill's first question was always: "What do you need and how can I help?" And thanks to that simple question, over ten thousand students have been given the life changing gift of a Catholic education. Bill's legacy will live on in all of the students and schools he has served. We give thanks for the gift of his life and extend our most sincere condolences to his family. Russ Carson, Board Chair; Jill Kafka, Executive Director; Kathleen Porter-Magee, Superintendent
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 16, 2019