FINNERAN--William Buckley ('Bill'), a winter resident of Palm Beach for decades, died Tuesday, November 12, in Palm Beach, surrounded by his family. He was 79 years old. Born August 5, 1940 in Larchmont, NY, he was the son of Dorothy (nee Buckley) and John A. Finneran, an advertising executive. Raised in Larchmont, he attended parochial schools and graduated from Mamaroneck High School. Mr. Finneran went on to attend Villanova, graduating in 1963 with a degree in economics. The school remained close to his heart. He provided the lead gift toward the upgrade of the school's basketball pavilion, which now bears his name. "We lost a great Villanovan this week," said the university's president, the Rev. Peter M. Donohue. "Bill was a very passionate alumnus and generous supporter of Villanova. His impact on the university will continue to be felt by Villanovans for generations." Mr. Finneran spent most of his business life in finance. He was a managing director at CIBC Oppenheimer Corp anda managing director at Wachovia Securities. Most recently, he was chairman and managing director of EXOP Capital LLC, and since 1991 had been chairman of Edison Control Corp. and Con Forms Industries. While Mr. Finneran had a mind for business, his heart belonged to charity. In addition to Villanova, he was a stalwart and generous supporter of the Inner City Scholarship Fund; the American Ireland Fund; MD Anderson Cancer Center; PBS; the Palm Beach Civic Association; and the Cure FA Foundation, which he established with his daughter. Mr. Finneran, along with a handful of Palm Beach friends, is credited with rescuing Sacred Heart Elementary school in Lake Worth from closure. He was vice chairman of the Partnership for Inner-City Education of the Archdiocese of New York, a member of the MD Anderson Board of Visitors, a board member of the Ireland-U.S. Council, and a director of the Palm Beach Civic Association. He was a member of of the Palm Beach Country Club. In addition to his ex-wife, Patricia, Mr. Finneran is survived by his son, Thomas of West Palm Beach; daughters, Karen Hamilton (Tom), Suzanne Hanna (John) and Diane Proctor (Aaron) , all of New York; 10 grandchildren, Catherine, Tom, Annie, Grace, Kelly, John, James, Henry, Rory, and Hayden; sisters, Judith Finneran and Susan Ashley; and his loving companion, Esther DeDeo Murray. His three brothers, John B. Finneran, Gerald B. Finneran, and Thomas Rowan predeceased him. Visitation will take place from 4:30-6:30pm on Sunday, November 17, at the University Club of New York. A celebration of life will follow immediately, also at the University Club. The funeral will take place on at 10am Monday, November 18 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Archdiocese of New York, the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, or the Cure FA Foundation.



