Service Information
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont , NY 10538
(914)-834-0144

Wake
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont , NY 10538

Wake
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont , NY 10538

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saints John and Paul Church
Larchmont , NY

Obituary

FITZPATRICK--William V. William V. Fitzpatrick, a longtime resident of Larchmont, NY, died on May 19 after a long illness. He was 83. Bill was born in the Bronx, NY, a son of Anna Josephine Connelly and William F. Fitzpatrick. He attended Iona Preparatory School and graduated from Boston College. He enjoyed athletics throughout his life, spurred by his love of football acquired as a player at both Iona and B.C. Bill started his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the late 1960s as a Specialist Clerk. He became a member of the NYSE in 1974. Bill became a senior floor broker for PaineWebber in 1978 and was instrumental in keeping things on course through the Crash of '87. With a very quick wit and sharp sense of humor, he was in demand to be the keynote speaker at charity dinners. He retired from PaineWebber in 2002. Bill was a member of the New York Athletic Club for many years, where he enjoyed playing tennis with his pals at Travers Island. He was also an avid bicyclist, taking overnight biking trips and quick jaunts to Playland and City Island. He was a patriotic American and a proud former member of The United States Marine Corps. As he would say, once a Marine, always a Marine. Bill is survived by his sister, Patricia Sinnott Perle of Greenwich, CT, his brother, John Fitzpatrick of Austin, TX, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend Bonnie- Jean Youngswick. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Fitzpatrick. He will be deeply missed by his friend, Max the Labrador. Bill will be remembered for his wicked humor, his deep faith and his love of country. A wake will be held at John J. Fox Funeral Home, Larchmont, on Thursday, May 23, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Saints John and Paul Church, Larchmont, on Friday, May 24, at 10am.



