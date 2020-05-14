KANE, William Francis Xavier, of Rockport, MA died peacefully on May 10, 2020, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. For nearly 30 years, Bill nurtured the spiritual lives of his surrounding community and devoted himself to the spiritual needs of inmates as the director of prison ministry for the Archdiocese of Boston.
Guided by the acts of mercy, Bill focused his ministry on providing support to those most in need. After his youngest child died in a car accident in 1998, Bill channeled his grief into this work and founded the Holy Family Parish Mission to provide medical care to the Dominican town of Cevicos and published a book about his work called I Am Who You Are. Today the Mission is thriving, serving hundreds in Cevicos and many locally through small business support and college tuition for young people. In recognition of Bill's lifetime of service to others, in 2016 he received the John C. DeDeyn Jr. Achievement Award from Niagara University, his alma mater.
Bill was born in 1944 in New Hyde Park, NY and was the first in his family of six children to attend college. He received his B.A. in political science in 1966 from Niagara, where he met the love of his life, Regina Stack. After graduating, Bill served in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, working in small communities with a South Vietnamese battalion and then critically injured and hospitalized for a year afterwards. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Soldier's Medal for Heroism. In 1968 he married Regina, and in 1970 he became a Special Agent for the FBI, a job that took him and his family to Maryland, Kentucky, and Michigan. During his 10 years at the FBI he continued his education at the University of Detroit and earned a Master's degree in Administration and Organizational Psychology. In 1990, he completed four years of seminary studies at St. John's Seminary in Brighton, MA and was ordained a Permanent Deacon for the Archdiocese of Boston.
Bill was predeceased by his son, Matthew Kane. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Regina Stack Kane and their three children: William F.X. Kane Jr. and his wife Marianne Kane of Marblehead, MA; Eileen Kane and her husband Alex Barnett of Waterford, CT; and Margaret Kane and her former husband Marc Sears of Essex, MA; and nine grandchildren: Owen, Natalie, Peter, Marc, David, Beatrice, Willa, Tessa, and Mary. His family loved him very much and will miss him forever: for his charisma, wit, compassion, and great ability to love.
Due to Covid-related restrictions the family will host a ceremony to celebrate Bill Kane's life at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Holy Family Parish, 74 Pleasant Street, Gloucester, MA 01930; or the Cevicos Mission at Holy Family Parish https://www.holyfamilycevicos.com/d
onate.
Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. For online guestbook, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in New York Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.