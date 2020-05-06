GLADSTONE--William L. William (Bill) Gladstone, former Chairman and Co-Chief Executive of Ernst and Young, and Minor League Baseball owner, died on Thursday, April 30 at the age of 88 due to complications from COVID-19. He served as Chairman of Arthur Young & Co. from 1985 to 1989 and then as Co-Chief Executive Officer of EY until his retirement in 1991. He began his career with Arthur Young in 1951 after his graduation from Lehigh University. Among his many accomplishments, his most treasured came in co-architecting the groundbreaking merger of Arthur Young with Ernst and Whinney, which created the world's largest professional services firm at that time. Following his retirement from EY in 1991, Bill reignited his lifelong love of baseball (forged in his Brooklyn childhood) and became the president and principal owner of a minor league baseball team that would become the Tri- City ValleyCats, a Troy, NY- based Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Along with his late wife of 65 years, Millie, he attended nearly every home game and was a familiar and beloved figure perched in the stands behind home plate. Along the way, Bill assembled one of the world's most noteworthy collections of baseball related memorabilia, paintings, and folk art. And among his esteemed honors, Bill was extremely proud to have served as a board member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY, for nearly 30 years. Through all his endeavors, Bill was respected by all he encountered as a first class gentleman. His kindness and thoughtful approach, his leadership and his passionate embrace of the things and people he loved will be remembered and cherished for years to come. He is survived by his daughter Susan Gladstone, her husband David DeLong and their children Sara and Anna, and by his son Doug Gladstone, his wife Becky, and their children Emma, Lucy and Haley. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to honor his memory may consider making a donation in Bill's name to The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.





