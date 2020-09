GOLDBERG--William Eric. Jan. 2, 1971 - Sept. 7, 2000 Tomorrow marks 20 years since you left us. A smile for all, a heart of gold. The very best the world could hold. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Never selfish, always kind. These are the memories he left behind. We love you our angel. Watch over us! Love, Mom, Heather, and family





