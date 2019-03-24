GOULD--William S. 3rd, 86, died on March 14th. Chairman and longtime President of Magnetic Analysis Corporation. He graduated from The Hotchkiss School, Yale, and the Harvard Business School. Survived by his wife, Jean, sons Kenneth (Sue), Robert (Sarah) and Richard (Diana), daughter Carol (Andreas Vietor), six nieces and many grandchildren. Service at St. Mary's, Tuxedo Park, NY at 11am on March 30th.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019