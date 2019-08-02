1937 - 2019
William Granfield Murphy
Born 27MAY 1937 - Died 22JUL 2019
Bill Murphy was a school teacher in the East Islip School District dedicated to his students for 30 years.
He volunteered for the for many years, was a long time Board Trustee at the East Islip Public Library, The Rogers Memorial Library and the American Library Association. He was a member of the Rose Society of Southampton. He was greatly appreciated and respected by his friends.
He owned a travel agency for many years and traveled the world.
Mr. Murphy died peacefully at his home at the age of 82.
He leaves his daughter, Selena May Zepf, Grandson James Austin Zepf and daughter Alison Grace Murphy. Remaining is his wife Suzanne.
A life long learner, Mr. Murphy had an eternally positive outlook and contagious zest for life.
In the Spirit of Education Mr. Murphy's Spirit with live on - he would be grateful for donations made in his Memory to:
Rogers Memorial Library
https://www.myrml.org/donate-to-rml/
East Islip Public Library
https://secure.qgiv.com/for/eipl
the American Library Association
https://ec.ala.org/donate
Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019