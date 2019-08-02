Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Granfield Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2019

William Granfield Murphy

Born 27MAY 1937 - Died 22JUL 2019



Bill Murphy was a school teacher in the East Islip School District dedicated to his students for 30 years.

He volunteered for the for many years, was a long time Board Trustee at the East Islip Public Library, The Rogers Memorial Library and the American Library Association. He was a member of the Rose Society of Southampton. He was greatly appreciated and respected by his friends.

He owned a travel agency for many years and traveled the world.

Mr. Murphy died peacefully at his home at the age of 82.

He leaves his daughter, Selena May Zepf, Grandson James Austin Zepf and daughter Alison Grace Murphy. Remaining is his wife Suzanne.

A life long learner, Mr. Murphy had an eternally positive outlook and contagious zest for life.

In the Spirit of Education Mr. Murphy's Spirit with live on - he would be grateful for donations made in his Memory to:



Rogers Memorial Library

https://www.myrml.org/donate-to-rml/



East Islip Public Library

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/eipl



the American Library Association

