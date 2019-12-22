GREGORY--William Hamilton IV "Bill," 66, of Reno, NV, died unexpectedly on December 14th of complications from Wegener's Disease diagnosed this May. Bill leaves behind his wife and best friend, Catherine Aquino; his mother and stepfather Elsie and Gene Cheston; siblings: Carol (Tony), Jennifer (Stephen), Stuart (Kingsley), Ashley (Rob), and Courtney (Chris); sisters-in-law Jeannette-Beaver and Sarah; three nieces and one nephew. Bill was an avid tennis player, hiker, and skier. He read voraciously and visited the public library weekly.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019