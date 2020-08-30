1/1
WILLIAM HANNAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANNAY--William M., III. William M. Hannay III, of Barrington, IL, passed away August 11, 2020, with his family by his side in Stony Brook, NY. Born and raised in Kansas City, MO, Bill maintained lifelong enthusiasm for childhood pursuits he began with his parents: sailing with his father, William; singing and acting with his mother, Gladys. After graduating from Yale University in 1966, Bill proudly served a tour of duty in Vietnam before attending Georgetown Law School. He went on to clerk for US Appellate Judge Myron Bright and retired Supreme Court Justice Tom C. Clark, was an Assistant District Attorney in New York City, and became Partner at Schiff Hardin LLC in Chicago, IL. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; daughters, Capron and Blaike; son, William; son-in- law, Matt; grandchildren, Zach and Olivia; and nephew and niece, Ian and Eliza. His list of associations included: Chicago Literary Society (Pres.), Yale Club of Chicago Foundation (former President), Georgetown University Alumni Association, American Bar Association International Section (former Chair), Great Lakes Dredge & Philharmonic Society of Chicago, Master Singers, and Barrington Village Singers, among others. In all his endeavors he offered wisdom, wit, and a song. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Bill was a lovely man and a great friend to our family. Our children grew up together and Bill and Donna were “other parents” to my children. From Thanksgiving in Prague to summer musical productions directed by Bill our lives are forever entwined. He is so missed but so remembered.
Patricia Pokorski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved