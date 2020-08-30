WILLIAM HANNAY

HANNAY--William M., III. William M. Hannay III, of Barrington, IL, passed away August 11, 2020, with his family by his side in Stony Brook, NY. Born and raised in Kansas City, MO, Bill maintained lifelong enthusiasm for childhood pursuits he began with his parents: sailing with his father, William; singing and acting with his mother, Gladys. After graduating from Yale University in 1966, Bill proudly served a tour of duty in Vietnam before attending Georgetown Law School. He went on to clerk for US Appellate Judge Myron Bright and retired Supreme Court Justice Tom C. Clark, was an Assistant District Attorney in New York City, and became Partner at Schiff Hardin LLC in Chicago, IL. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; daughters, Capron and Blaike; son, William; son-in- law, Matt; grandchildren, Zach and Olivia; and nephew and niece, Ian and Eliza. His list of associations included: Chicago Literary Society (Pres.), Yale Club of Chicago Foundation (former President), Georgetown University Alumni Association, American Bar Association International Section (former Chair), Great Lakes Dredge & Philharmonic Society of Chicago, Master Singers, and Barrington Village Singers, among others. In all his endeavors he offered wisdom, wit, and a song. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.





