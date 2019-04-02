HARTIGAN--William Joseph, Jr., Died surrounded by family on March 29, 2019, age 74. Born in Dorchester, MA, the oldest son of Nora and William Joseph Hartigan, a graduate of Catholic Memorial High School and Maryknoll College. Bill leaves the love of his life and wife of nearly 25 years, Gay Hartigan. Together they founded Liberty Behavioral Management Group where he served as Chairman of the Board and CEO. His career in healthcare was rooted in his passion for service and his respect for those needing treatment for substance use disorder. Bill was active in civil rights, advocacy and Democratic politics. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan, with a particular passion for the Red Sox. Bill's legacy will be carried on by his five children, Claire Browne (Greg), Erin Wise (Jason), Daniel (Jessica), William (Kathryn), and Risa Shoup (Diana); seven grandchildren Owen, Corrina, Elise, Josephine, Juliet, Lahna, and Lydia; his siblings Gerard (Karen), Kathleen Kelley (Edmund), Kevin (Patricia); and his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: the National Park Service, the Boys and Girls Club of Mt. Vernon, and Eyeshine.org.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019