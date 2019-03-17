Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM HARTMAN. View Sign

HARTMAN--William. A devoted husband, father and teacher, William Hartman passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2018 while listening to Billie Holliday. Born on October 5th, 1926 to Sam and Bess (Zwodin) Hartman, Bill and brother George were raised in Flatbush and Bed-Stuy. A wayward student who preferred handball, basketball and big band music to his studies, he became a voracious reader at James Madison High School and would go on to earn a B.A. at Brooklyn Coll., an M.A. at Syracuse, and his doctorate in American History at Columbia. Bill served in the US Merchant Marines and saw duty in France, Belgium and Poland. On July 4th, 1949, on a crowded Brighton Beach, he met Millie Levenson, a vivacious young math teacher and they wed on February 4th, 1950. Moving to Long Island, Bill and Millie raised their three children, Susie, Phil and Jesse, in culture-filled homes, producing two generations of writers, filmmakers, musicians, artists and wizards. Bill's career was devoted to North Shore High School, where he was Chair of the Social Studies Department and District Curriculum Director and is honored with the annual William Hartman Social Studies Award. As a co-founder of the Long Island ACLU, Bill was a strong proponent of social justice and overcame a healthy skepticism about organized religion to appreciate his Jewish roots. Post-retirement, he taught at Staten Island College and wintered in Spain, Mexico and Florida, caring for Millie as her health declined until she passed in '12. Bill's final years saw a re-engagement with the world, taking great pleasure in Italian food, Clint Eastwood movies, his NSHS gang and family gatherings, at which he would enchant his grandchildren - Leon (and wife Stefi), Asa, Odetta, Willa, Camellia, Charlie and Lulu - with tales from his youth and acerbic insights about current affairs (Pelosi, yes; Trump, no!). Bill was loved and admired by friends, colleagues and several generations of students - but most of all by his kids, for whom he was a moral compass, tireless cheerleader and especially in his later years, their "buddy." Huge thanks to Sunrise of Glen Cove, whose devoted care helped make Bill's final years such rich ones.



