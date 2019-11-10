HILTON--William M., Jr., of Sheffield, MA, son of William M. Hilton, Sr. and Marjorie Hilton, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elena Delgado, children William and Ana Hilton, stepmother Elizabeth Hilton; mother-in-law Natalia Lasa; brothers Charles (Beth), Steven (Anita), and John (Buffy) Van Anden; sisters-in-law Natalia (Merritt), Dolores, and Cristina (Stephen); adoring nieces and nephews; wonderful family members; and many lifelong friends. Born July 3, 1954 and raised in Bronxville, NY, he and Elena raised their two children in the San Francisco Bay Area; Paris, France; and Miami, FL. In 2016, Bill and Elena moved to Sheffield, where he took to gardening with zeal and joy.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019