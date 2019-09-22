HIRSCHMAN--William. died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Brooklyn, Bill served in the Korean War before attending Brooklyn College and Columbia University. His career in commercial real estate included serving as Commissioner of Real Estate for the City of New York and as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp, and receiving the NY Real Estate Board's award for Most Ingenious Deal of 1964. Bill was an avid antique collector, raconteur and eternal optimist. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, two daughters, and seven grandchildren. Thank you for showing us how to live life guided by ethics, moral considerations, and a healthy dose of laughter.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019