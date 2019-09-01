WILLIAM HIRSHBERG

HIRSHBERG--William Mark, cherished husband of Julia Levy. Beloved son of Francine and Irwin Hirshberg and son of Margi Hirshberg. Brother of Lesley, Karen (Gary), Lisa (David), Ken (Stephanie) and Doug (Melissa). Adoring uncle to Janine, Dana and Kaitlyn and 14 nieces and nephews. Real estate developer and lawyer, avid skier, camper and hiker. A memorial service to be planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Roundabout Theatre or God's Love We Deliver.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 1, 2019
