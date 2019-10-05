Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hoyt Bikoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019

William Hoyt Bikoff, born in Brooklyn, New York on November 29, 1924, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Oakland, California after a period of declining health. The son of the late Sadie H. Reibstein and Dr. Harry S. Bikoff, Bill grew up in Brooklyn. Through the Navy College Training Program, he acquired his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his M.D. from New York University.



Bill completed his pediatric internship and residency at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital. He married the love of his life, Carole Schwartz ("I knew she was the one as soon as I met her"), in 1948. He was a Lieutenant JG in the Navy from 1951 to 1953, then opened a pediatric practice in Plainview, Long Island. Devoted to his patients, Bill remained in practice until the early 1990s and also served as Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Stony Brook University.



Bill and Carole were married for 67 years. They raised five children and enjoyed a wide circle of friends, attending theater and symphonies, visiting museums, and traveling the world. Bill was an avid swimmer, teaching generations of family to swim in their rhododendron-framed backyard pool. He was a gifted, classically trained pianist who loved to play in his spare time, delighting family and friends with elegant renderings of his favorite jazz and classical selections. Bill was on call 24/7 as the ever-patient, wise, caring "Dr. Poppy" to his and Carole's growing family. He was treasured for stitching up neighborhood kids' scrapes and giving shots that never hurt.



Bill was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was predeceased by Carole, and by his daughter, Robin Morrell. He is survived by his sister, Dr. Phyllis Robbins; his children, Jody Bikoff, Richard Bikoff, Amy Bikoff, and Elizabeth Goodman; his brother-in-law, Robert Schwartz; his sons-in-law, Jack Goodman and Douglas Morrell; his daughter-in-law, Rose Strogatz; his grandchildren, Rebecca McCaskey, Sara Straweka, Evan McCaskey, Emilie Kirkpatrick, Rachel Goodman, Alexander Goodman, Matthew Bikoff, and Joshua Goodman; his great-grandchildren, Abigail Straweka, Alison Straweka, Bennett Straweka, Robin Fripps, Eloisa McCaskey, Matilda McCaskey, and Theodore McCaskey; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is adored and deeply missed.



Donations in Bill's memory may be given to Children's Medical Fund of New York; the link to the Fund's donation page: http://www.cmfny.org/donate/

Published on NYTimes.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019

